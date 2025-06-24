Mitchell (oblique) could require another surgery on his left shoulder after the initial diagnosis was that he dislodged some of the anchors from his previous surgery during a rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell will receive a second opinion before a decision on surgery is made. If he does go under the knife again, he would require 8-to-10 weeks to recover, so it wouldn't necessarily be a season-ending operation. Mitchell -- who missed most of the 2023 season following labrum surgery -- initially went on the 10-day injured list back in late April with a left oblique strain.