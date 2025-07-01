Mitchell (shoulder) is undergoing surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, and the goal is for him to be healthy for spring training next year, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy previously floated to possibility of Mitchell returning late in the season, but he'll instead spend the rest of 2025 recovering and rehabbing from the shoulder procedure. It's another lost season for the 26-year-old, who played in just 25 games before landing on the injured list and has seen action in only 141 big-league contests in the regular season since making his debut in 2022.