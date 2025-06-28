Mitchell is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A second opinion confirmed an initial diagnosis that indicated Mitchell will need surgery to repair his left shoulder after the outfielder dislodged some of the anchors from his previous surgery during a rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on June 20. According to Brewers manager Pat Murphy, Mitchell's recovery timeline could allow him to return to action before the end of this season. However, that timeline should become more clear following Tuesday's procedure.