Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Sanchez (calf) is expected to return from the injured list Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A left calf strain forced Sanchez onto the IL in late June, and he has since gone 1-for-6 with a walk through two rehab games at Triple-A Nashville. Once activated, the 31-year-old backstop will presumably reclaim his role as Milwaukee's backup catcher, replacing Eric Haase.