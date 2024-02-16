Sanchez did not report to Brewers camp Wednesday with the rest of the team's pitchers and catchers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He has still not arrived as of Friday and there's no word on when or if his reported one-year, $7 million contract will be finalized. Rosiak speculated Wednesday that "the guess is negotiations/examinations are ongoing." Assuming the deal does eventually become official, Sanchez is expected to see plenty of action at designated hitter as well as back up at catcher for Milwaukee.