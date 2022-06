Peterson will start at third base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Peterson briefly lost hold of a regular starting role June 8 when Willy Adames made his return from the 10-day injured list, but Kolten Wong (calf) was deactivated three days later to reopen playing time in the infield for the 32-year-old. He'll pick up his fifth start at third base in six games Tuesday and should play often against right-handed pitching until Wong is back from the IL.