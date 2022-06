Peterson went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Peterson scored on a Christian Yelich groundout in the second inning. He also swiped a bag in the game. It was his ninth steal of the season. The third baseman is on a three-game hit streak, raising his batting average to .231 in the process. Peterson is slashing .262/.324/.431 in June.