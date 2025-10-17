default-cbs-image
Chourio exited Thursday's game against the Dodgers after appearing to aggravate his hamstring injury, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Chourio took an apparently normal swing in the seventh inning, but he immediately came up hobbling. He was quickly removed from the game and was seen grabbing at his hamstring. Blake Perkins entered to replace him.

