Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Aggravates hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio exited Thursday's game against the Dodgers after appearing to aggravate his hamstring injury, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Chourio took an apparently normal swing in the seventh inning, but he immediately came up hobbling. He was quickly removed from the game and was seen grabbing at his hamstring. Blake Perkins entered to replace him.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Hamstring is 'close to 100 percent'•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Back in lineup for Game 3•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Was removed due to tight hamstring•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Delivers knockout punch•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: In Game 2 lineup at leadoff•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Availability for Game 2 uncertain•