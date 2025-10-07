Chourio went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's 7-3 victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs.

Chourio's status leading up to Monday night was uncertain after he departed Game 1 early with a hamstring injury, but he showed plenty of juice in Game 2. His biggest moment of the evening came in the bottom of the fourth inning when he clubbed a three-run home run off Daniel Palencia, providing his team with key insurance runs. It was clear throughout the game that Chourio wasn't running at full speed, as reported by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so it'll be worth keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old's status leading up to Wednesday's Game 3. Milwaukee did replace Chourio in left field for the top of the ninth inning, but the team has yet to indicate that this move was anything more than a precaution.