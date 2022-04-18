Gustave tossed a scoreless sixth inning and picked up his first hold of the season in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Gustave was hit hard in his first appearance of the season, but he has been sharp since, allowing just one earned run and only two runners to reach base in 3.2 innings over his last three appearances. He figures to continue working in the middle innings out of the Brewers' bullpen.
