Junk was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Junk was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021, and he's now on the move once again. The 26-year-old has a 4.74 ERA across 24.2 innings since he made his debut for the Angels in 2021. He worked as a starter at Triple-A last season and had a 4.64 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB across 73.2 innings, but his cleanest path to a roster spot in Milwaukee will come as a reliever.