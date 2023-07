Quero is hitting .432 with three home runs, seven walks and five strikeouts over his last 10 games with Double-A Biloxi.

The 20-year-old catcher is hitting .289/.367/.498 with a 10.8 percent walk rate and a 17.9 percent strikeout in 57 games as the fifth-youngest qualified hitter at Double-A. Quero is known for his excellent defense behind the plate, and this strong offensive showing could lead to him ranking as a top-20 real-life prospect by season's end.