Winker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-5 win against the Diamondbacks.

Winker was 1-for-9 with five strikeouts in three games since he returned from the injured list Saturday, but he finally went deep for the first time since joining the Brewers with his two-run shot during the fourth inning Tuesday. The 29-year-old's .200/.312/.250 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired.