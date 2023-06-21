Winker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-5 win against the Diamondbacks.
Winker was 1-for-9 with five strikeouts in three games since he returned from the injured list Saturday, but he finally went deep for the first time since joining the Brewers with his two-run shot during the fourth inning Tuesday. The 29-year-old's .200/.312/.250 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired.
More News
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Activation coming soon•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Flashing power on rehab•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Goes on IL with cervical strain•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Scratched with neck discomfort•