Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 28, with a cervical strain.

The injury had been described as neck discomfort, but further resting revealed the strain. There is not yet an estimated recovery timetable on Winker, who has scuffled to a brutal .204/.315/.231 batting line in 39 games when healthy this season for the Brewers. Abraham Toro will fill the vacant spot in Milwaukee's active roster.