Winker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Winker is bowing out of the lineup versus a right-hander (Bryce Elder) after an 0-for-3 day at the dish in Saturday's 4-3 win dropped his batting average to .194 for the season. The Brewers haven't yet pulled the plug on Winker as their regular designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but his standing atop the depth chart could be shaky while he's struggled throughout the campaign to supplement his on-base skills with power (career-low .048 ISO).