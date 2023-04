Winker was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres due to right oblique tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 29-year-old returned to the lineup Saturday after he missed five games due to bronchitis, but he's now dealing with an oblique injury. Mike Brosseau will step into the lineup, and Winker should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.