Teheran (2-2) yielded two runs on one hit and one walk over six innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

The lone hit allowed by Teheran was Carlos Santana's second-inning homer. Teheran has allowed two or fewer runs and fewer than two walks in each of his first five MLB starts this season. His strong run has resulted in a 1.78 ERA and a 20:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings. Teheran is projected for a home matchup against the Diamondbacks next week.