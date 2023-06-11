Teheran did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Teheran posted season highs in innings completed and strikeouts but still couldn't pick up a win, as Oakland's pitching stuff stymied Milwaukee's offense. The right-hander has been stellar through four starts after signing with the Brewers at the end of May, posting a 1.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 24.1 innings, but he has just one win to show for his efforts. Milwaukee's rotation continues to be banged up, so Teheran should get plenty of opportunities moving forward, especially if he continues to pitch the way he did Saturday. His next start is is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Pirates.