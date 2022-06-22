Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf over the weekend, and he's essentially "starting the process over," per McCalvy. Wong is already eligible to return from the 10-day injured list, but he's likely to be sidelined for at least another week.