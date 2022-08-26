site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-kolten-wong-sitting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2022
at
5:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wong isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Wong started against left-handed pitchers during two of the last three games but will take a seat with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound for the Cubs. Keston Hiura is starting at second base and batting sixth.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read