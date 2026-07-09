Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Battling elbow soreness

Harrison said after Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals that he has been dealing with soreness on the outside of his elbow over the past few weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After quietly dealing with the injury for several outings, Harrison spoke up about his discomfort Wednesday, which explains why he was pulled after just four innings. It also helps to explain why his performance has begun to dip recently, as he's now turned in a 5.00 ERA across his last four starts. Despite his premature exit, the 24-year-old southpaw didn't seem to be very concerned about the issue, and he'll have plenty of time to recover before he makes his next start after the All-Star break.