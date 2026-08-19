Harrison (10-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings.

Harrison threw 49 of his 79 pitches for strikes and generated an impressive 30 combined called and swinging strikes. He departed with just a 1-0 lead before Milwaukee's offense erupted in the later innings of the eventual 22-run win. Harrison has completed five innings only twice over his last five starts, but he's been dominant in both, combining to allow just three hits and no runs while striking out 18. The left-hander has held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 20 starts this season, with the lone exception being a disastrous 2.1-inning, eight-run outing against the Athletics. Harrison will carry a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 122:26 K:BB across 98.1 innings into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets.