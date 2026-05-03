Harrison (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

After a rough week for the Brewers rotation that saw both Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Jacob Misiorowski (hamstring) leave their starts early, Harrison gave his team some much-needed length. The southpaw tossed 66 of 93 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start, and he still has yet to give up more than two runs in any outing this season. Harrison will take a 2.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Yankees.