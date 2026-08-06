Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Exits with trainer

Harrison was removed from Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh due to cramping in both of his calves, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wednesday marked Harrison's return from a four-week absence due to elbow/forearm issues, but his early exit was due to an unrelated issue. After firing five scoreless innings Wednesday and collecting each of his final eight outs via strikeout -- giving him 10 for the game -- he took the mound ahead of the sixth inning and was removed by a trainer after throwing a warm-up pitch. The Brewers will likely keep an eye on Harrison's calves during the days leading up to his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against San Diego -- but he appears to have avoided a significant injury.