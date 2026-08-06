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Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Exits with trainer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harrison was removed from Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh due to cramping in both of his calves, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wednesday marked Harrison's return from a four-week absence due to elbow/forearm issues, but his early exit was due to an unrelated issue. After firing five scoreless innings Wednesday and collecting each of his final eight outs via strikeout -- giving him 10 for the game -- he took the mound ahead of the sixth inning and was removed by a trainer after throwing a warm-up pitch. The Brewers will likely keep an eye on Harrison's calves during the days leading up to his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against San Diego -- but he appears to have avoided a significant injury.

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