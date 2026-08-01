Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Expected back for Pittsburgh series

Harrison (forearm) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start for the Brewers during their upcoming home series with the Pirates that runs from Monday through Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

On the shelf since July 11 due to left forearm extensor tendinopathy, Harrison showed well during his lone rehab appearance with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, when he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five batters across 5.2 scoreless innings. Assuming he's able to throw a bullpen session Sunday without issue, Harrison could re-enter the rotation as soon as Tuesday. Assuming the Brewers proceed with a five-man rotation once Harrison is activated, one of Robert Gasser, Shane Drohan or Brandon Sproat would most likely move to the bullpen or head to the minors.