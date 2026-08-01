Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Expected back vs. Pittsburgh

Harrison (forearm) is expected to make his next start for the Brewers during their upcoming home series against the Pirates, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison looked good in his lone rehab appearance with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, when he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five batters across 5.2 scoreless innings. He's in line to return during Milwaukee's home series next week, and that will likely result in Robert Gasser being sent down to the minors, though Brandon Sproat and Shane Drohan are also candidates to be optioned.