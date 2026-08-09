Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Good to start Tuesday

Harrison (calves) is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The left-hander departed his previous start Wednesday versus Pittsburgh after five scoreless frames due to bilateral calf cramps, but he's ready to make his next turn through the rotation. That start was Harrison's first after a month-long absence due to forearm issues, so the club may continue to be a bit cautious with his workload for his next couple outings.