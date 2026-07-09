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Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Ineffective in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harrison (8-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday in the 5-1 defeat to the Cardinals, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out two.

This is the third consecutive start for Harrison where he has failed to make it past five innings. Harrison has pitched 11.2 innings, allowing eight runs (6.17 ERA) and 14:2 K:BB in those games, which is just a minor hiccup in his very efficient first season with Milwaukee. The 24-year-old will carry a 3.01 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 83.2 innings into his next scheduled start after the All-Star Break.

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