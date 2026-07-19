Brewers' Kyle Harrison: MRI comes back clean

Harrison (elbow) said his precautionary MRI returned "all good and that he had no issues during his bullpen session Saturday ," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf due to elbow soreness after surrendering three runs over four innings July 8 in St. Louis, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury and quickly returned to mound work. Harrison will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Friday, though he may need a couple more mound sessions and to face live batters before rejoining Milwaukee's rotation.