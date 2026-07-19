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Brewers' Kyle Harrison: MRI comes back clean

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harrison (elbow) said his precautionary MRI returned "all good and that he had no issues during his bullpen session Saturday ," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf due to elbow soreness after surrendering three runs over four innings July 8 in St. Louis, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury and quickly returned to mound work. Harrison will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Friday, though he may need a couple more mound sessions and to face live batters before rejoining Milwaukee's rotation.

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