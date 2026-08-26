Harrison did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Harrison was able to manoeuvre out of a bases-loaded first inning to keep the Mets off the board through the first four innings of Tuesday's start. He was on track to record his third shutout in his last four starts, but those hopes were dashed by a Francisco Lindor solo homer in the fifth frame. It was still a nice performance from Harrison, who finished with 13 whiffs and 63 strikes on 90 pitches. He'll take a 2.79 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 103.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Cubs, the first of what projects to be a two-start week for Harrison.