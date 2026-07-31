Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Notches scoreless rehab outing

Harrison (forearm) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and three walks while striking out five batters in Thursday night's rehab start with High-A Wisconsin.

Harrison was able to record 44 strikes over 68 total pitches, and he was able to reach his target of at least five innings on the mound. The left-hander has been sidelined since July 11 while nursing left forearm tightness, but he showed no rust in his first, and likely only, minor-league rehab start. Harrison is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured and make his next start with the major-league roster.