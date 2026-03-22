Harrison (finger) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to be included on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Harrison exited his final Cactus League start Wednesday after developing a blister on his left index finger, but his ability to throw off a mound just a few days later puts him on track to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season. Milwaukee hasn't yet indicated if Harrison will pitch in either of the team's final two exhibition games Monday and Tuesday versus the Reds, but assuming the finger didn't present any issues for him during his recent bullpen session, the southpaw should be ready to make his first turn through the Milwaukee rotation once the regular season gets underway. The Brewers are still deciding where to slot Harrison in the pitching order based on the status of Brandon Woodruff (lat), who has been build up slowly during the spring but is also trending toward being included in the season-opening rotation.