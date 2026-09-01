Harrison (10-4) took the loss Monday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Harrison was thrashed from the get-go, giving up a pair of homers in a four-run first inning and ultimately surrendering five long balls in the disastrous outing. The southpaw will close August with a 5.01 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 23.1 innings (five starts). With an overall 3.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 130:29 K:BB over 107 innings (22 starts), Harrison will look to get back on track next time out, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.