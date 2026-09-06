Harrison didn't factor in the decision Sunday against the Reds, giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 3.2 innings. Manager Pat Murphy indicated after the contest that the left-hander could be shifted to a relief role or make shorter planned starts, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was the second straight start of exactly 3.2 innings for Harrison, who hasn't pitched beyond five frames in his past eight outings and has surrendered 24 runs, including 10 homers, in his last five starts. Whether it's making shorter starts or working out of the bullpen, either role would likely result in reduced fantasy relevance for Harrison, whose upside has already been limited due to his recent struggles.