Barker has been diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his right elbow, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Barker made his MLB debut in June and has been performing relatively well at Triple-A Nashville this year, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 25 innings over 23 appearances with the minor-league affiliate. However, he's now dealing with an injury in his throwing elbow and is weighing his treatment options. It's not yet clear whether the issue will require surgery or whether he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season.