Barker signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Barker missed all of the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery, but he's healthy now and will join the Triple-A Tacoma bullpen. The 32-year-old got into three games with the Brewers in 2023, allowing five runs in four innings. Barker holds a career 2.32 ERA and 30.4 percent strikeout rate during his time at the Triple-A level.