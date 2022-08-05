Barker (elbow) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent Tommy John surgery. He was also released by the Brewers on Wednesday.

Given the year-plus recovery timeline typically associated with Tommy John surgeries, Barker looks on track to miss the remainder of the current campaign and the entirety of the 2023 season. Shortly after learning that he'd suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow that would need to be surgically repaired, the Brewers moved him off their 40-man roster and then cut him to clear room for trade-deadline pickup Trevor Rosenthal (hamstring). The 30-year-old Barker made his big-league debut earlier this season, making three relief appearances and allowing five earned runs over four innings.