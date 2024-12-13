Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Friday that Cortes has had a "fully healthy offseason" after dealing with a flexor strain in his left elbow down the stretch of this past season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Arnold noted that the Brewers did extensive work on Cortes' medicals before acquiring him in the trade that sent Devin Williams to the Yankees and the team is confident the southpaw is healthy. Cortes held a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 162:39 K:BB over a career-high 174.1 regular-season innings with the Yankees in 2024.