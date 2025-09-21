The Brewers recalled Gasser from Triple-A Nashville, and he'll start Sunday's game against the Cardinals Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser will make his first big-league appearance Sunday since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The 26-year-old was optioned to Nashville on Aug. 30 after being activated from the 60-day injured list, and he's mostly been working as a multi-inning reliever for the affiliate. Over 10 appearances with Nashville on the season, Gasser has covered 32 innings while compiling a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB. The right-hander will be taking the hill Sunday on three days' rest after tossing 2.2 innings for Nashville on Wednesday, so he likely won't work deep enough into the contest to qualify for a win.