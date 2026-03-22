The Brewers optioned Gasser to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander struggled a bit during spring training with a 5.11 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 12.1 innings, though his 14:4 K:BB was more encouraging. Gasser returned to the big leagues for two outings late in the regular season last year after recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he won't open 2026 in the big leagues. Brandon Woodruff (lat) and Kyle Harrison (finger) aren't at full strength with Opening Day just a few days out, so it's possible Gasser could be back with the big club in short order.