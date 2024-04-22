Gasser (elbow) "could be ready to pitch for Triple-A Nashville as soon as this week," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser has been on the shelf for nearly a month due to a bone spur in his left elbow, but he was hoping to return in mid-to-late April and could indeed do so. Gasser pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level last season and is one of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects, so he could be an option for the big-league club once he gets his pitch count built up.