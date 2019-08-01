Brewers' Ryan Braun: Could see time at first base
Braun will attempt to re-acclimate to first base following the departure of Jesus Aguilar, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun worked at first base during spring training in 2018 and saw time there in 17 games before Aguilar took over the starting role, and he'll begin working out at the position once again. Eric Thames figures to continue serving as the primary starter at first base against right-handed pitching, but the Brewers are looking to fill Aguilar's role in the short-side platoon versus southpaws. It remains to be seen how the positional switch works this time around, but top-prospect Trent Grisham is expected to be called up to help cover Braun's potential absence in the outfield.
