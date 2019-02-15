Brewers' Ryan Braun: First base role diminishes
Braun is expected to see minimal time at first base for the Brewers in 2019, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun worked in spring training at first base last year to help the Brewers fully utilize their outfield depth, but the emergence of Jesus Aguilar ended up limiting Braun's exposure at the position in 2018, so this comes as no surprise. The offseason trades of Domingo Santana and Keon Broxton only further entrenched Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich as Milwaukee's outfield starters for 2019, with Ben Gamel -- acquired in the Santana trade -- set to serve as the fourth outfielder. The 35-year-old is coming off a 125-game campaign in which he slashed .254/.313/.469 with 20 home runs, as he now looks to re-tap into his power this offseason by raising his launch angle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...