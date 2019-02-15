Brewers' Ryan Braun: First base role diminishes

Braun is expected to see minimal time at first base for the Brewers in 2019, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun worked in spring training at first base last year to help the Brewers fully utilize their outfield depth, but the emergence of Jesus Aguilar ended up limiting Braun's exposure at the position in 2018, so this comes as no surprise. The offseason trades of Domingo Santana and Keon Broxton only further entrenched Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich as Milwaukee's outfield starters for 2019, with Ben Gamel -- acquired in the Santana trade -- set to serve as the fourth outfielder. The 35-year-old is coming off a 125-game campaign in which he slashed .254/.313/.469 with 20 home runs, as he now looks to re-tap into his power this offseason by raising his launch angle.