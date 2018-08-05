Brewers' Ryan Braun: Goes deep Saturday

Braun went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Braun took left-hander Tyler Anderson deep in the third inning for his 12th home run of the season. While he now has two home runs in his last five starts, Saturday's effort marked his first multi-hit game since June 27, resulting in a .243/.292/.441 line in 272 at-bats this season. Both his performance and at-bats have been inconsistent, making it difficult to trust him down the stretch in shallower formats.