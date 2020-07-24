Braun (oblique/back/neck) will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's season opener against the Cubs.
Braun battled several minor injuries throughout camp, hardly a new reality for the veteran. The universal designated hitter should help keep him in the lineup on a regular basis this season, though he'll likely play in the field at both first base and the outfield corners as well.
