Brewers' Sal Frelick: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Although Frelick is in the middle of a six-game hitting streak, the Brewers will give him a day off Thursday for a matchup against left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi. Isaac Collins, Blake Perkins and Jackson Chourio will start across the outfield while Frelick rests.
