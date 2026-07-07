Brewers' Shane Drohan: Earns fourth win

Drohan (4-2) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Drohan didn't miss many bats with just five whiffs and two strikeouts, but he managed to churn out a quality start and earn the win. Since entering the rotation June 1, the southpaw has posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB across 36.1 innings over seven starts. The 27-year-old rookie is tentatively lined up to make his final start before the All-Star break on the road Saturday against the Pirates.