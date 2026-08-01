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Brewers' Shane Drohan: Picks up sixth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drohan (6-4) earned the win Friday against the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander was originally scheduled to start Wednesday in San Francisco before having his start pushed back, and he excelled with the extra time off. Drohan delivered his fifth quality start of the campaign and has been providing Milwaukee with consistent length recently, as he's covered at least six frames in each of his past five starts. He'll carry a 3.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 89:24 K:BB across 88 innings into an expected matchup with the Pirates next week.

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