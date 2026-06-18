Brewers' Shane Drohan: Solid in no-decision

Drohan didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was a strong outing overall for Drohan, with Cleveland's lone run against the left-hander coming on a David Fry homer in the third inning. Overall, Drohan sports a 3.40 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 47.2 innings as a swingman for Milwaukee this season. He'll likely return to the bullpen when Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the rotation.