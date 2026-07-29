Brewers' Shane Drohan: Start pushed to Friday

Drohan is slated to make his next start in Friday's series opener against the Angels in Anaheim, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Drohan had been lined up for his 12th start of the season Wednesday in San Francisco, but the Brewers instead decided to call up Thomas Pannone from Triple-A Nashville to make a spot start, which will build in extra rest for all five members of the rotation. The southpaw will miss out on a start in one of baseball's more pitcher-friendly venues in Oracle Park but should still make for a quality option in fantasy lineups this week while taking on an Angels squad that has posted a league-high 25.9 percent strikeout rate against lefties this season.